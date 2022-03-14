Want to do more with Instax photography? In case you missed it, there’s now an interchangeable lens SLR camera that takes Fujifilm Instax Square Film packs. Yes, you’re reading that right — you can now shoot Instax Square Film with a variety of lenses! Dubbed NONS SL660, the camera is currently running its last few laps for funding through Kickstarter.

The SL660 comes as a follow-up of the SL42 from two years ago. The M42 mount SLR instant camera used Instax Mini film, and promised photographers total control over their instant snaps. So, it’s not surprising that Hong Kong-founded and now Shenzen-based startup NONS CAMERA decided to give it a go with a larger format.

“Two years ago, we pre-launched our first project SL42 — The World’s First Interchangeable-Lens SLR Instant Camera. 147 supporters backed us on Kickstarter and brought SL42 to life. Since then, we had sold more than 1,000 of SL42. We are so grateful and will keep on doing what we’ve been doing since the very beginning — to bring diversity & excitement into the instant film world.”

The SL660 has a native EF mount, but can also take various vintage lenses of M42, Nikon F, PK, CY, and medium format mount using adapters. The main body, according to NONS, is made of CNC anodized aluminum alloy, while the speed dial is stainless steel with a polished finish.

As with the SL42, the SL660 also provides full manual control — shutter speed control, aperture control, bulb mode, multiple exposure, hot shoe for external flash (flash sync to 1/250). This promises better image quality and more creative possibilities for Instax Square photos.

As with any SLR camera, the SL660 also has a pentaprism viewfinder that provides the manual focus experience. The viewfinder also comes with a focal reducer to achieve larger viewfinder coverage and higher definition that the SL42. The SL660’s built-in optical system with three multi-coated optical glass layers, extends the image field of Full Frame lenses to 6×6 medium format size.

Other features include wooden hand grip, integrated Li-ion battery, USB Type-C charging port, and power bank compatibility.

SL660 + Pentax FA 77/1.8 SL660 + NONS 50/1.8

Left: SL660 + NONS 50/1.8

Right: Pentax-M 80-200/4.5 (Square vignetting)

Now, you must be wondering, what lenses work best for this camera? Based on their tests, the camera makers recommend lenses between 28mm – 58mm. Longer lenses such as telephoto medium format lenses tend to produce square vignetting over a smaller image area.

So, are you interested in backing this project? Be quick, as the fully-funded project closes in three days. Check out the Kickstarter campaign to find out more and show your support!

Images from the SL660 Kickstarter Campaign