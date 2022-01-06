This afternoon, the Professional Photographers of America (PPA) announced it will move ahead as planned and host its Imaging USA conference, January 16-18, 2022 in National Harbor, MD. This follows the Consumer Electronics Show occurring in-person in Las Vegas, which was shortened by one day due to COVID-19 concerns.

Imaging USA mentioned they will have several health guidelines in place, including hand sanitizing stations, mask requirements and more. Vaccines will not be required.

This story is breaking and will be updated as we learn more.