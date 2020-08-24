This morning, PHOTOPLUS announced that it has canceled its in-person event, originally scheduled for October 22-24, 2020 at the Javits Center in New York City.

“The difficult decision was made after consulting our community partners and supporters and closely monitoring the ongoing progression of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S.,” said Joseph Kowalsky, show director, in a press release.

The news follows the original decision to put the in-person event on as planned, as announced in May 2020.

While the in-person PHOTOPLUS event is canceled, the group announced PHOTOPLUS+, an “online experience and community bringing together visual storytellers with the tools and services they need to create.”

The intent is for PHOTOPLUS+ to be a year-round event and experience, with product showcases, live demos, gear launches, networking opportunities and educational content.

PHOTOPLUS+ will open November 1, 2020. Registration will be available at photoplusexpo.com.