ON1, creators of ON1 Photo RAW & a line of professional photo editing software for photographers, announce a new application for increasing image resolution, ON1 Resize AI, coming this April. Its predecessor ON1 Resize (formerly Genuine Fractals), has been the industry standard for photo enlargements for over 20 years.

ON1 Resize AI, the next-generation photo enlargement software, promises to give photographers even better results and the highest quality photo enlargements using state-of-the-art AI technology. This all-new super-resolution technology will allow photographers to enlarge photos while quickly maintaining and recovering an incredible amount of detail and sharpness.

Price and availability

ON1 Resize AI is available today to pre-order as an individual plug in and stand-alone application for $99.99. ON1 Resize AI will also be part of the ON1 Professional Plugin Bundle for $149.99. Resize AI will also be available inside ON1 Photo RAW 2022 in a future update.

The official release date will be announced in the coming weeks. The ON1 team expects it to be released in April. Owners of ON1 Photo RAW 2022 will get the fully integrated version in the next free update for Photo RAW soon after the release. Anyone who owns the individual product, ON1 Resize 2022, will also receive a free update. Finally, subscribers to ON1 Photo RAW will also receive the fully integrated Resize AI in Photo RAW AND the plug in for free as part of their plans.

“It’s simply amazing. We’ve been working on this project for quite a while, and everyone will be flat-out amazed at how big they can make their photos. I’m still in awe of the results I can get using ON1 Resize AI,” Dan Harlacher, VP of Product.

Key features

Crisp Details — ON1 Resize AI upscales your photo to the desired size and sharpens the final details incredibly well.

Creating Large Prints — At its core, making stunning poster-sized prints is where ON1 Resize AI excels. Easily crop to the paper size, AI-resize the photo with the ultimate detail.

Ultra-Resolution — Crop a portion of your photo and still have amazing quality and detail.

Breathe New Life into Old Photos — With older files and photos, the size and quality do not compare to what is available today. ON1 Resize AI allows for remastering old images and making them larger, sharper, and cleaner than ever before.

Reduce JPEG Artifacts — Whether over-compressed and even small photos, ON1 Resize AI can reduce the JPG compression artifacts while creating new details, leading to an increase in resolution and higher quality upscaled images.

Upscale Video Stills — Use Resize AI on a still frame captured from your video editor to create high-quality prints.

Create Gallery Wraps — The unique gallery wrap feature can add reflected or stretched wings to the edge of your photo.

More features