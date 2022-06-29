Overnight, Nikon announced the Z 30 mirrorless camera, designed specifically for video content creators, vloggers and streamers. The small, lightweight camera boasts 4K 30p UHD video capture, sharp focusing features, appealing audio and more.

“A real camera with interchangeable lenses is a big leap in a creator’s personal evolution,” said Jay Vannatter, Executive Vice President, Nikon Inc. “We want to support creators by taking the guesswork out of how to get the best production value, which helps them to take their creativity further and grow their communities.”

The Z 30 features a swivel front-facing 3-inch LCD and REC lamp, mic input, better low-light performance and simple controls. Eye Detection AF lets creators stay in focus, following you as you move around the scene. The camera also features a recording time of up to 125 minutes in Full HD, or 35 minutes when recording in 4K UHD.

As the smallest and lightest Z series camera made, the form factor and weight is made for content creation while on-the-go. Simple dials allow for complete control of settings like aperture and shutter speed.

Great for stills, too

The 20-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor captures super-sharp and. high-res still images. Users have the ability to use fully automatic modes or get creative with advanced settings. The Z 30 is also incredibly fast, with the ability to capture people and pets at up to 11 fps. You can even snap a selfie while recording video.

The Z 30 will be available in mid-July 2022 starting at $706.95. Preorders are now available via B&H.

400mm f/4.5 VR S offers superior sharpness and clarity

In addition to the Z 30, Nikon announced the new Nikkor Z 400mm f/4.5 VR S super-telephoto prime lens. Weighing just 2.55 pounds and coming in at a length of 9.2 inches, the 400mm is ideal for extended shooting sessions of wildlife, birds and sports photography.

The lens is constructed with one ED glass element, two Super ED glass elements and one SR lens elements, helping to deliver superior optical performance with suppressed chromatic aberration. The adoption of Nano Crystal Coat also contributes to effectively reduce ghost and flare effects, achieving clearer images and accurate depiction of even the finest details of distant subjects.

With a maximum aperture of f/4.5, the Nikkor Z 400mm f/4.5 VR S realizes three-dimensional rendering that makes the intended subject stand out. It is also equipped with an optical vibration reduction (VR) mechanism that provides a superior compensation effect equivalent to shooting at a shutter speed 5.5 stops faster. In addition, a stepping motor (STM) supports fast and precise AF control for certain capture of erratically moving subjects, such as sports.

The lens is compatible with both the Nikon Z 1.4x and 2.0x teleconverters. It also has a focus-creating compensation function, which reduces shifting of the angle of view when focusing while recording video. The lens is also dust and drip-resistant.

The Nikkor Z 400mm f/4.5 VR S will be available starting in July 2022 for a retail price of $3246.95. Preorders are now available via B&H.