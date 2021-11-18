Late Wednesday, Nikon announced the new NIKKOR Z 28mm f/2.8 lens, a compact, lightweight prime for Nikon Z series cameras. This fast aperture, wide-angle lens is small enough to carry anywhere, and is ideal for capturing everyday snapshots, group portraits, landscapes, cityscapes and more.

With a total length of approximately 1.7 inches (43mm) and a weight of about 5.46 oz (155g), this lens is the smallest and lightest among NIKKOR Z prime lenses. The NIKKOR Z 28mm f/2.8 is also a great lens for close-up photography, with a minimum focus distance of just 0.63 ft (0.19m), making it simple to capture detailed photos and videos of food, DIY crafts, fashion and more. Because it is also extremely compact, affordable and versatile, this new lens will appeal to both full-frame and DX-format Nikon Z series mirrorless users.

The fast f/2.8 maximum aperture allows for a shallow depth of field with pleasing bokeh and exceptional low-light capabilities, even while shooting handheld. Adoption of a multi-focusing system realizes natural rendering across the entire shooting range, as well as fast and accurate AF control, while maintaining a smaller body size.

The NIKKOR Z 28mm f/2.8 is designed with consideration of dust and drip-resistant performance, so that it can be taken anywhere with greater confidence.

The lens also features a customizable control ring, letting users set functions like aperture and exposure compensation.

Featuring a modern, black finish, the lens is also great for video, offering extremely quiet operation, effective focus-breathing compensation and stable exposure.

The NIKKOR Z 28mm f/2.8 lens will be available in December 2021 for a retail price of $296.95. Preorders are available via B&H.