National Parks at Night hold night photography workshops that provide top-shelf education both in the classroom and in the field, and are arguably the best in the world at doing so. So when they decided to create a Night Photo Summit, I was immediately intrigued.

What is it?

National Parks at Night had been wanting to hold an in-person event, but decided not to wait and hold a virtual event instead. This event will have 28 speakers discussing a wide range of topics on all things nocturnal, with all things national parks and much more.

The speakers will include not only night photographers, but also astrophysicists, writers, artists and rangers. They will speak about astronomy, dark skies, creativity and of course photo techniques — both in the field and post-processing.

There will be panel discussions (including one on “Women in Night Photography”). The summit will also offer image reviews with the National Parks at Night instructors, a screening of the amazing aurora film “Light Side Up,”and opportunities to connect with the wider community of creative professionals who share a love of night photography.

Who are the presenters?

Some of the presenters include Gabriel Biderman, Lance Keimig, Matt Hill, Chris Nicholson, Tim Cooper, Rafael Pons, Jess Santos, Jennifer Khordi, Troy Paiva, Sherry Pincus, Michael Frye, Harun Mehmedinovic and Susan Magnano.

When is it?

The Night Photo Summit takes place February 12-14, 2021. You can learn more at their website.