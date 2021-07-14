Today, Epson announced two new mini-lab photo printers, the SureLab D1070 and D1070DE. These drylab printers are built for high-volume photo and graphic production.

Designed for retail, event and e-commerce applications, the SureLab D1070DE adds a duplex feeder to provide automatic double-sided printing on sheet media to use for photobooks, greeting cards, invitations, postcards and more. The unique, modern design seamlessly integrates into workflows for maximum profitability and enables businesses to deliver unique product offerings to customers.

“Small-format, tangible photography and graphics are just as popular as ever as people seek out personalized photo products and localized graphics and stationery as mementos of special moments and annual celebrations,” said Aaron Brill, associate product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc. “The SureLab D1070-Series supports a variety of production environments, including photography labs, retail kiosks and gift shops. And with double-sided printing on the SureLab D1070DE, applications can be expanded to meet an array of printing needs previously unavailable in a small-format minilab printer.”

The new SureLab D1070 and D1070DE deliver exceptional print speeds up to 460 4-by-6, 275 5-by-7 or 140 8-by-10 inch photos per hour, and are up to 10 percent faster than the previous generation. Leveraging an enhanced 6-channel reliable MicroPiezo printhead, AccuPhoto image processing technology and vivid UltraChrome D6r-S dye-based ink technology, the printers deliver vibrant, true-to-life images and can accurately reproduce subtle tones in portrait photos with smooth transitions and crisp, sharp details. When coupled with Epson Genuine Photo Media, prints are water, smudge and fade resistant.

Additional features include:

High-capacity ink packs: UltraChrome D6r-S high-capacity 250 mL ink packs deliver wide color gamut; Cartridge-Free Printing can help reduce waste compared to traditional cartridge systems.

UltraChrome D6r-S high-capacity 250 mL ink packs deliver wide color gamut; Cartridge-Free Printing can help reduce waste compared to traditional cartridge systems. Versatile media handling: Prints on a wide range of high-capacity roll and double- or single-sided sheet media, including glossy, luster, matte and thick card surfaces; maximum print width of 8.3 inches and offer BorderFree printing in frame ready sizes.

Prints on a wide range of high-capacity roll and double- or single-sided sheet media, including glossy, luster, matte and thick card surfaces; maximum print width of 8.3 inches and offer BorderFree printing in frame ready sizes. Easy to operate: New front-facing 1.44-inch LCD panel simplifies print tasks and operation; features new nozzle detection and alignment technology for less downtime and reliable operation.

New front-facing 1.44-inch LCD panel simplifies print tasks and operation; features new nozzle detection and alignment technology for less downtime and reliable operation. Improved connectivity and simplified software: Connect easily to printer over Wi-Fi, Ethernet or USB using redesigned printer driver for Windows and Mac.

Connect easily to printer over Wi-Fi, Ethernet or USB using redesigned printer driver for Windows and Mac. Small footprint: Compact size with integrated output tray and high-speed rotary cutter is well-suited for photobooths, portrait and event photography.

Compact size with integrated output tray and high-speed rotary cutter is well-suited for photobooths, portrait and event photography. Built for reliability: Reliable print engine backed by Epson’s U.S.-based support team and Epson warranty.

Reliable print engine backed by Epson’s U.S.-based support team and Epson warranty. Epson Cloud Solution PORT: Monitor the live status of your entire printer fleet regardless of where they are in the world; view output production rates, printer status, errors and more.

The SureLab D1070 will retail for $2595 and will be available in fall 2021. The SureLab D1070DE will retail for $2995 and be available in 2022. A duplex feeder will also be available for the D1070 for $599, which will add double-sided printing.