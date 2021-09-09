The team at Emerald Expositions has announced that its PhotoPlus expo has been canceled, due to concerns related to Covid-19.

“Our goal is always to support, inspire and celebrate this remarkable community. That said, it is with great difficulty that we announce that we have decided to cancel our in-person event at the Javits Convention Center in New York, NY, scheduled for Sept. 30–Oct. 2, 2021,” read a press release.

“The cancellation of the live event is due to developments regarding the ongoing progression of the Covid-19 pandemic and related company-imposed travel restrictions affecting customers’ ability to gather in New York for PhotoPlus.”

The cancelations comes after a small yet successful WPPI Conference in August, which was held in Las Vegas. A representative from Emerald Expositions estimated that WPPI brought in roughly 2,000 attendees to the show.

In place of the in-person show, Emerald Exhibitions will launch a new premiere educational platform called PhotoPlus Learning Lens. You can register & view for free at photoplus.plus.