The app-controlled 1ft RGB Lume Cube Tube Light Mini is both powerful and versatile, offering an infinite color selection to fuel your endless creativity. With access to seven pre-programmed special effects and customizable frequencies, compromising on your perfect shot is no longer necessary.

Additionally, this light boasts an impressive CRI rating of 96+ and 950 lumens of light output, making it an essential tool for every photographer, or content creator. The premium aluminum body of the Tube Light Mini offers unparalleled durability, enabling you to pursue your passion anywhere and everywhere.

Lume Cube Mini in the studio

Pros

Small, lightweight and extremely versatile — Portable and powerful

Lume Control App — So good to use and much easier than the settings on the light

Rechargeable lithium battery with 192 mins of average run time and 102 minutes at 100% brightness

Can also be used while connected to power via USB (A)

Durable and Weatherproof — Designed to go anywhere you go. Create stress-free in any environment

Comes with a small tripod and magnetic mounting options, plus a wrist strap, all packaged in a hard shell travel case

Over 16 million color options, adjustable temperature and tint, with seven pre-programmed special effects like Lightning, Candle Light

Match your light to any color with the photo eyedropper, sync multiple tube lights, and adjust special effects from a distance (Using the App)

Charges via USB A

Cons

At 100% power only lasts about 2 hours on battery

Only 12″ tall — Love to get hold of the RGB Tube Light XL (4 foot)

Pre-programmed special FX

Lume Cube RGB Tube Light Mini — Technical specifications

Light Specs: 2700K — 7500K color temperature adjustability | 124 powerful LEDs | 950 Lumens | 96+ CRI rating | 920 lux at .5 meters

2700K — 7500K color temperature adjustability | 124 powerful LEDs | 950 Lumens | 96+ CRI rating | 920 lux at .5 meters Size and Weight: Length: 1 ft, Weight: 0.77 lbs

Length: 1 ft, Weight: 0.77 lbs Rechargeable Lithium Battery: Over 192 min at 50% power and 102 minutes at 100% power

Over 192 min at 50% power and 102 minutes at 100% power Mounting: Female 1/4” -20 on each end cap

Female 1/4” -20 on each end cap Bluetooth App Controlled: Easy Bluetooth control through your phone with Lume Control App

Easy Bluetooth control through your phone with Lume Control App 7 Special Effects With 10-Speed Settings: Loop, strobe, lightning, fire, candle, siren, and TV

Loop, strobe, lightning, fire, candle, siren, and TV Battery Life Indicator: LCD screen displays to-the-minute battery life that automatically updates as settings change

LCD screen displays to-the-minute battery life that automatically updates as settings change Green/Magenta Tint Control: For ultimate lighting accuracy, fine-tune the lighting’s tint to match any shooting atmosphere

For ultimate lighting accuracy, fine-tune the lighting’s tint to match any shooting atmosphere Magnetic Mounting: Flexible mounting options with rotating built-in magnetic end caps

Flexible mounting options with rotating built-in magnetic end caps Power Bank Functionality: Charge all your devices (3.7V /5000mAh, 18.5Wh, Output power: 14WH)

Charge all your devices (3.7V /5000mAh, 18.5Wh, Output power: 14WH) Advanced HSI and CCT Adjustment: Unlimited light adjustability

Unlimited light adjustability Stepless Brightness (0-100%): Smooth and seamless brightness control

Smooth and seamless brightness control Shock & Drop Resistant; Durable aluminum body

Controls LED Panel

Lume Cube RGB Tube Light Mini — Ergonomics and build quality

It has a solid build and great ergonomics. These lights were fantastic in the studio, but also out in the field on client product shoots. Shock and drop resistant. Even has magnetic ends, as well as a small tripod.

What’s in the box

What’s in the box (Double-up for the 2-pack)

Tube Light Mini

Mini tripod

Wrist strap

USB Power cable

Moulded hard shell travel case

Lume Cube RGB Tube Light Mini — In the field

Using the Candlelight special effect — camera right (just out of shot)

Small and compact, so easy to use on product photography sessions. The adjustable brightness and color temperature makes dialing in exactly as required, especially with the Lume Cube App. The pre-programmed special effects proved to be very handy for creating some very clever lighting effects in the studio. I especially loved Candlelight and Siren settings. Being able to set various colors or even a specific color with the Selection tool in the app is so good.

Get creative Blue Lights Mini Light in the studio

Quality of light

Light Specs — 2700K — 7500K color temperature adjustability | 124 powerful LEDs | 950 Lumens | 96+ CRI rating | 920 lux at .5 meters. It creates beautiful light. Using the Lume App is a breeze to adjust the brightness and color temperature.

Controls, menus and display

Bluetooth Lume Control App. Match your light to any color with the photo eyedropper, sync multiple tube lights, and adjust special effects from a distance.

Battery life

Rechargeable Lithium Battery: Over 192 min at 50% power and 102 minutes at 100% power

Lume Cube RGB Tube Light Mini — A solid RGB light for studio work

I adored this light, both in the studio with the creative pre-programmed light types and as a solid RGB light for product photography. Using the app to control the lights means you can set the lights up and then control them from your phone. If you’re looking for a good solid lighting option for studio work, this is for you. Whether it’s product photography, macro or small still life, or even creative lighting for portraits, these little RGB lights pack a punch.