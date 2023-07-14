The app-controlled 1ft RGB Lume Cube Tube Light Mini is both powerful and versatile, offering an infinite color selection to fuel your endless creativity. With access to seven pre-programmed special effects and customizable frequencies, compromising on your perfect shot is no longer necessary.
Additionally, this light boasts an impressive CRI rating of 96+ and 950 lumens of light output, making it an essential tool for every photographer, or content creator. The premium aluminum body of the Tube Light Mini offers unparalleled durability, enabling you to pursue your passion anywhere and everywhere.
Pros
- Small, lightweight and extremely versatile — Portable and powerful
- Lume Control App — So good to use and much easier than the settings on the light
- Rechargeable lithium battery with 192 mins of average run time and 102 minutes at 100% brightness
- Can also be used while connected to power via USB (A)
- Durable and Weatherproof — Designed to go anywhere you go. Create stress-free in any environment
- Comes with a small tripod and magnetic mounting options, plus a wrist strap, all packaged in a hard shell travel case
- Over 16 million color options, adjustable temperature and tint, with seven pre-programmed special effects like Lightning, Candle Light
- Match your light to any color with the photo eyedropper, sync multiple tube lights, and adjust special effects from a distance (Using the App)
- Charges via USB A
Cons
- At 100% power only lasts about 2 hours on battery
- Only 12″ tall — Love to get hold of the RGB Tube Light XL (4 foot)
Lume Cube RGB Tube Light Mini — Technical specifications
- Light Specs: 2700K — 7500K color temperature adjustability | 124 powerful LEDs | 950 Lumens | 96+ CRI rating | 920 lux at .5 meters
- Size and Weight: Length: 1 ft, Weight: 0.77 lbs
- Rechargeable Lithium Battery: Over 192 min at 50% power and 102 minutes at 100% power
- Mounting: Female 1/4” -20 on each end cap
- Bluetooth App Controlled: Easy Bluetooth control through your phone with Lume Control App
- 7 Special Effects With 10-Speed Settings: Loop, strobe, lightning, fire, candle, siren, and TV
- Battery Life Indicator: LCD screen displays to-the-minute battery life that automatically updates as settings change
- Green/Magenta Tint Control: For ultimate lighting accuracy, fine-tune the lighting’s tint to match any shooting atmosphere
- Magnetic Mounting: Flexible mounting options with rotating built-in magnetic end caps
- Power Bank Functionality: Charge all your devices (3.7V /5000mAh, 18.5Wh, Output power: 14WH)
- Advanced HSI and CCT Adjustment: Unlimited light adjustability
- Stepless Brightness (0-100%): Smooth and seamless brightness control
- Shock & Drop Resistant; Durable aluminum body
Lume Cube RGB Tube Light Mini — Ergonomics and build quality
It has a solid build and great ergonomics. These lights were fantastic in the studio, but also out in the field on client product shoots. Shock and drop resistant. Even has magnetic ends, as well as a small tripod.
What’s in the box (Double-up for the 2-pack)
- Tube Light Mini
- Mini tripod
- Wrist strap
- USB Power cable
- Moulded hard shell travel case
Lume Cube RGB Tube Light Mini — In the field
Small and compact, so easy to use on product photography sessions. The adjustable brightness and color temperature makes dialing in exactly as required, especially with the Lume Cube App. The pre-programmed special effects proved to be very handy for creating some very clever lighting effects in the studio. I especially loved Candlelight and Siren settings. Being able to set various colors or even a specific color with the Selection tool in the app is so good.
Quality of light
Light Specs — 2700K — 7500K color temperature adjustability | 124 powerful LEDs | 950 Lumens | 96+ CRI rating | 920 lux at .5 meters. It creates beautiful light. Using the Lume App is a breeze to adjust the brightness and color temperature.
Controls, menus and display
Bluetooth Lume Control App. Match your light to any color with the photo eyedropper, sync multiple tube lights, and adjust special effects from a distance.
Battery life
Rechargeable Lithium Battery: Over 192 min at 50% power and 102 minutes at 100% power
Lume Cube RGB Tube Light Mini — A solid RGB light for studio work
I adored this light, both in the studio with the creative pre-programmed light types and as a solid RGB light for product photography. Using the app to control the lights means you can set the lights up and then control them from your phone. If you’re looking for a good solid lighting option for studio work, this is for you. Whether it’s product photography, macro or small still life, or even creative lighting for portraits, these little RGB lights pack a punch.