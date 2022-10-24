I’m a firm believer in capturing the action of behind-the-scenes videos. Whether it’s portraits, macro, product shoots or portraits, a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video can tell so much of the story.

Even landscape photographers can benefit from BTS video, allowing their audience to see what goes on behind the lens, and the effort we as creative went to, to capture the shot. Even with all my fancy camera gear, I still catch most of my BTS video on my trusty mobile phone.

Why a mobile phone?

It’s just so easy, to be honest. I have a Samsung S21, which has great video and the audio is not too bad if I used a mic like the Rode lav mic.

Depending on the video, I don’t always use the audio. The main reason is that I’m not always the one capturing the video. My assistant, makeup person or even my model often take video, whether on their phone or they just grab mine. They may NOT know how to use a DSLR, but a mobile phone they can.

What to record

Well, that’s really up to you and what you are recording, but generally my setup, lights, the shots taken, some of me directing and posing my model. I also like videos of hair and makeup being applied.

If it is still life or product shoot, I like to show the styling and staging, what lights are used or my subject in relation to natural light etc. It’s a terrific way for prosperity to capture events of that shoot, and I personally love doing them.

Putting it all together

I personally like to edit it all in Animoto, but you can use a variety of programs. Whether it’s on your phone or if you transfer everything to your desktop and edit there. Once done, you can load it to YouTube, Vero or where ever you like on social media.

Want to check out some of my behind-the-scenes action? Head to my YouTube channel, don’t forget to hit the like button and maybe even subscribe