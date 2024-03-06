If you’re one of the people waiting for Luminar to be available for iPad, the day has finally come! Skylum has just released its first official Luminar app for Apple iPad, which also works with the Vision Pro. If you’re curious, read on for a quick introduction and a first look!

Luminar for iPad, the company said, introduces photographers to a “novel mobile editing experience through an innovative and playful design.” It boasts of a highly interactive interface that responds realistically to the touch and comes with special sound effects to enhance the experience. Thus, at the core of this next-gen photo editing app is the promise that users will be able to envision more and explore their creative vision anytime, anywhere.

All that said, you may now be wondering, how do all these translate into the actual editing experience? What is it actually and what does it do (or don’t)? Who or what is it for? Jim Nix gives a quick rundown of what you can expect from this app in his quick look video below:

Luminar for iPad is now available on the iPad App Store as a subscription, with prices starting at $4.99 per month, $19.99 for six months, and $29.99 for a year.

So, what are your thoughts on the newly-launched Luminar for iPad? Is it something you’ll be giving a try anytime soon? Drop a comment below and let’s start a discussion!