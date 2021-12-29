You don’t need a rocket launch to make a trip to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida worthwhile for your camera. The grand displays bring out feelings of childlike wonder to even the most stoic visitor.

Whether you want to revel in the glories of space explorations past, or look forward toward the future Mars missions, Kennedy Space Center is loaded with interesting sights and photo opportunities.

Outdoor rocket garden

The rocket garden is an impressive collection of historic rockets, all standing at attention near the front entrance. While there’s no taking pictures during magic hour due to the park’s hours, it’s a good place to take some shots.

Rocket Gallery

Dramatic lighting

Space technology is inherently awesome, but NASA takes it a step further with well-done exhibits and fantastic lighting. Not only does this show off the intricacies of the artifacts, but it helps you take better photos more efficiently — perfect for an environment that is often crowded.

Apollo capsule

You can also see the actual Atlantis space shuttle! It’s an inspiring presentation. For juxtaposition, the nearby Challenger and Columbia memorial set a solemn, emotional tone.

Atlantis Space Shuttle Challenger Memorial

There are also hands-on experiences for any “wannabe astronauts” in your family. This is a truly unique photo opportunity.

Astronaut Training Experience

Nearby beauty

When your day is done at Kennedy Space Center, take advantage of being by numerous wildlife sanctuaries and the beautiful Atlantic coast.

Sunrise on the coast The Atlantic Ocean beckons

So, escape the cold of winter and take a trip to the Kennedy Space Center. As they say, it’s out of this world!