When it comes to architecture photography, looking up is inevitable. Towering skyscrapers will often force you to point your camera to their height. Some buildings and architectural elements also only reveal their full effect when viewed from below.

In a quick and simple exercise by Kyoto-based photographer and editor Ying Yin, she demonstrates how powerful this perspective is when it comes to challenging how we really perceive things. If you’ve ever needed a reason to go outside and look up today, let this be an inspiration!

I find architecture photography to be an effective way to add a little interest and creativity in our city life. It’s especially more stimulating when there are lots of interesting colors and patterns involved. However, Ying’s work also reminded me of another important detail about experimenting with perspectives for this kind of photography.

“Look up and find a new way”

I felt that this was Ying’s reminder to anyone struggling with getting new ideas, and photographing architecture looking straight up was the best way to prove her point. I like how she was able to create different impressions and play on minimalism with only a handful of photos. In some of the shots, it felt like looking straight ahead on a road under construction instead of the sides of an unfinished building.

I walked away from the series wondering what kind of visual impressions and stories I could make out of the places most familiar to me, just by looking up. What new way will I discover out of this simple exercise?

Perspective is power

Whatever the genre of photography, perspective plays a big part in the result of our work, and ultimately, what message or impact it brings to the viewers. This series, I’m sure, is just one of many great examples out there. However, I also commend the simplicity of this collection, including the minimalist color palette and the bare bones architecture that served as her main subject.

I also think that above all things, her approach encourages us to start small and don’t underestimate the power of the simplest details. It takes away the pressure of finding architecture or structures that are already artsy and extraordinary on their own. So, if you’re feeling the need to challenge yourself with something creative and different to get those ideas flowing, might as well take notes from exercises like this!

Don’t forget to visit Ying Yin’s Behance portfolio to see more of her photography.

All photos by Ying Yin. Used with Creative Commons permission.