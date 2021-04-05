Whether you’re flying anytime soon or otherwise, it’s important to keep in mind the restrictions on traveling with lithium-ion batteries. As photographers, we will need to carry batteries for our camera and/or other gear, so this is certainly necessary knowledge. It will help save you time and the trouble of dealing with TSA checks later.

In the video above, Jay P. Morgan of The Slanted Lens breaks down the different batteries photographers are likely to carry during flights and the corresponding restrictions that apply to them. These include run-of-the-mill batteries like AA or AAA, in-camera batteries, loose camera batteries and batteries that power equipment like strobes. He explains how to work within the 100-wattage limitation for batteries in carry-on luggage, and what we can and cannot check-in.

He also gives some tips on how to properly pack lithium-ion batteries so they don’t cause any trouble during TSA checks. If you’re a professional photographer, he also drops a few recommendations to help make traveling with your equipment a bit more convenient.

Got some tips for packing and traveling with precious gear for your fellow photographers? Do drop them in the comments below, or even start a conversation in the Photofocus Community. Make sure to join the community today if you haven’t yet!