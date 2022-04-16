If you plan on visiting Middle Earth, or at least the closest thing we have to it; New Zealand. Then it’s totally worth a trip to The Shire, or Hobbiton Movie Set.

For those of you who don’t know what I am referring to — New Zealand’s South Island is where Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings Trilogy (LOTR) and The Hobbit was filmed. All except for the opening scenes for the Fellowship of the Ring, which was set in The Shire. This is located on the North Island near Rotarua. A sleepy little hamlet known as Matamata, it is quite a drive from anywhere really, hence its charm.

A little background before visiting the Shire

The Shire or Hobbiton as it is now known as is on a 1250 acre private sheep farm run by the Alexander family. It was first scouted for LOTR as the spot to film The Shire, then later The Hobbit. The gently rolling green hills and pastures best suited the film, whereas the South Island is a more dramatic landscape that suited the remainder of the film. The set was created and then demolished in part after filming finished. The whole location was a complete secret, but the thing about secrets … they escape. People started to arrive to see what was left before it could all be demolished.

The original Green Dragon Inn was actually destroyed during filming and was rebuilt. As was pretty much most of the Shire for the Hobbit and they then made it all permanent. By now the Alexanders were getting pretty used to people just turning up, so they actually turned it into a tourist venue, with guided tours. We first visited in 2015 and let me tell you when we first walked into that valley is quite the experience.

Visiting The Shire

Being a LOTR & The Hobbit fan, to be able to be totally immersed in The Shire, Underhill, Bagshot Row, The Green Dragon and The Party Tree is like no other experience out there, that I have ever done. Walking the very same paths Bilbo & Frodo and even Gandalf walked. We drank ale at The Green Dragon Inn. Playing party games under the Party Tree. Even our second visit in 2019 was thrilling, but nothing beats your first visit. Every little detail is immaculate with full-time gardeners to take care of the incredible gardens. Some Hobbit holes are big enough to make the average person look hobbit-sized. While others are scaled back and seem quite small.

A little movie magic

While you can actually enter The Green Dragon Inn and have a drink. You can even poke your head inside a Hobbit Hole or two. But most of the sets are just that, sets. They are a facade that looks pretty but isn’t particularly functional. Most Hobbit Holes, beyond the front door, only go in about a foot and are mostly used for storage. All those internal scenes from the movie were shot on sets. It is a completely guided tour, you cannot wander off and explore by yourself. But listening to the tales from the guides is very good too.

It has even been expanded since our last visit too. After all these years it is still a huge tourist attraction. Hosting weddings and private functions, as well as Banquet and breakfast Tours, Mid Winter Feasts and such. Truly remarkable, but you need to book early as we found out on our last trip. We left it til the last minute, we almost didn’t get in!

Weta Workshop

If you are still on the North Island and anywhere near Wellington, then a visit to Weta Workshop at Miramar is a must. Sadly I could not take many photos and only with my phone, due to strict licensing and copyright agreements. Weta Workshop made most of the props and costumes for LOTR and The Hobbit. As well as many other fabulous movies from Star Wars to Marvel stuff. I was only allowed photos in a few spots. Just doing the tour is an eye-opener in itself. There were just so many wonderful things to look at and hear about, truly an experience.

Of course, there is so much more to New Zealand than just LOTR stuff. On our last trip in 2019, we spent almost a month just traveling the North Island alone. We hope to get back there again one day and spend another month doing the South Island. So much we just never got to see during our 14-day trip in 2015.

If you ever get the chance to explore New Zealand, I promise you won’t regret it. So much to see and do beyond visiting the Shire, pretty much any time of the year.