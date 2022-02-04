Technology has been constantly at work to make it easier for us to take beautiful photos. We can now leave many of the controls to the camera. Image quality and low light performance also continue to get better. As such, can we essentially focus our attention more to creating impactful photos. Do you feel that you need a little help in that area? Try taking inspiration from some power words from the language of photography.

“What can you do if you have all the creative freedom to do whatever you want, but the photographs still aren’t making a strong enough impact on the viewer?” Alex Kilbee of The Photographic Eye asked. When faced with this situation, he suggest turning to the language of photography.

Part of this language are what he calls power words that will guide you to communicate better through photos. Line, shape, form, texture, color — the mere mention of these words immediately suggest strong visual focus or attention to details. These are the flourishes that will elevate the basic photography language that camera settings and composition rules provide. On that note, don’t limit yourself to exploring just one in a photo. Experiment with combining two or three of these power words and see what visual impact or story you can create of them.

“When you harness these tools, you can create images that move people, without the need for explanation or a fancy title,” he added.

Do you agree with Kilbee’s insights? How do you use these power words to bring direction and impact to your work? Tell us about it in the comments below, or in our group discussions if you’re already part of the Photofocus Community!