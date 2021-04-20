Getting started with astrophotography? One of the things you’re most likely wondering about is the right gear for the job. These include the best lenses you should have for best results. If you’re already doing other kinds of photography, chances are you already have two of these with you!

In the video above, Nick of AstroExploring recommends two lenses for easily starting with astrophotography sooner than later. One isn’t commonly used for this purpose, while the other is among the most popular for shooting the night skies. The Canon 50mm f/1.8, often fondly called the Canon Nifty Fifty, may be a surprising choice, but you can’t go wrong with its wide aperture, compact size, and affordable price point. Likewise, the Samyang/Rokinon 135mm f/2 makes a great choice for the wide aperture, plus, it’s available for other mounts as well.

