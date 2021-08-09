Underwater photography, especially in the ocean, is one of the most challenging but also rewarding genres to get into. Behind the stunning photos out there are unforgettable scenes and stories that forever changed the lives of many photographers. Among them is Thomas Peschak, a marine biologist turned conservation photographer and National Geographic Photographer who picked up a camera 15 years ago and never looked back.

In case you missed it, his famous 2016 TED talk above is worth the watch. It remains a fascinating peek into the playground of underwater photographers. It’s especially inspiring for those who also want to specialize in conservation impacts through the power of images. Getting to visit incredible seascapes across the globe to document the breathtaking underwater ecosystems is definitely an underwater photographer’s dream!

