Still on the fence on what to get for your first camera? The list of options get longer by the year, so it’s easy to find yourself overwhelmed. To help narrow down your options, you can start by comparing a new beginner camera with an old pro camera.

This was the idea of Los Angeles-based photographer and visual artist Hyun Ralph Jeong, who picked two Canon cameras with roughly the same price today. The Canon M50 Mark II is a popular entry-level mirrorless camera which costs around $600 (body only). Meanwhile, the 12-year-old professional DSLR camera Canon 5D Mark II now costs around $400 to $600 on the used market.

He compares the two cameras in terms of design, image quality and video. His insights should help satisfy your curiosity on whether old professional cameras can still hold their own against newer beginner cameras. Likewise, they could help you decide if form factor is a big deal, or you don’t mind learning about more complicated controls later.

Ultimately, it all depends on your needs and goals as a fledgling photographer. Whichever of the two you choose, you’ll get good quality images, as Jeong showed in his sample images!

