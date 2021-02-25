Ever taken some photos that appear sharp on your camera’s LCD screen, but see some blurring once you look at them on your computer screen or monitor? Or, maybe you’ve noticed that you’re getting more out of focus shots. Whichever the case, street photographer Pierre Lambert shares some of his easy secrets to getting sharp focus in your photos each time, whether you’re using autofocus or manual focus.

In the video above, Lambert gives some tips on how you can familiarize yourself with your camera so you can focus with it properly. He talks about the different focus modes that he typically uses and what situations each of them are best for. His tips also cover the best ways to shoot in autofocus mode and manual focus mode, so you can get the sharp focus in both modes. While these tips are especially applicable to street photography and portrait photography, they will still be useful for any situation that requires you to capture movement or and be in control of where you set your focus.