Have you ever taken some action shots with incorrect exposure? Try using your camera’s Auto ISO setting instead of setting it manually. Today’s featured photography tip explains how it works to achieve the best exposure for your dynamic scenes.

In the video above, Jay P. Morgan of The Slanted Lens shares his tips for shooting sports and action photos on Auto ISO. First, he shares one of the rules that he follows when it comes to camera settings. “Don’t let your camera control two of the exposure triangle. Only let it control one.” So, for this particular situation, he found that Auto ISO keeps the exposure consistent while following a moving subject. So, even if you change the shutter speed and aperture as the scene requires, your shots will fall within the acceptable exposure range.

Of course, Morgan had plenty of sample shots to demonstrate what Auto ISO can do for your photography. As we can see, ISO setting changed as he panned to follow the action. He didn’t have to worry about over or underexposure. Instead, he was able to focus on freezing movement and capturing the best moments in sports.

Do you use Auto ISO in your photography? Share your tips and tricks with us in the comments below, or drop them in our group discussion if you’re already part of the Photofocus Community!