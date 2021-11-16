Forests are never short of great subjects for macro photography. So if you’re in the mood for a walk or a hike in the woods, make sure you bring your macro gear with you too! You’ll never know when you’ll come across an interesting spot to photograph. For some inspiration, let’s tag along UK-based Andrew Lanxon in one of his forest walks and take note of his tips and ideas for beautiful macro snaps.

In the video above, Lanxon first reminds us that shooting macro is a perfect alternative to landscapes during a gray and overcast day. You may not have that dramatic lighting sought after for landscape photography, but it’s perfect for getting down low and capturing some tiny worlds instead. So, before giving up shooting outdoors on a cloudy day, pack your trusty macro gear instead. It can get dark, so don’t forget to bring a tripod and a portable light source with a soft box.

In the forest, however, it’s easy to miss interesting subjects for macro photography. There are countless paths and tiny details on the ground as you go, so keep an eye out for natural elements with interesting shapes and colors. Lanxon went for anything that caught his attention, from little mushrooms that give a pop of color, to tiny plants that give splashes of light. He also talked about how he works with flash to make his macro subjects stand out in a more dramatic way.

