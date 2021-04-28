We hear a ton about the rule of thirds, and how it’s the top rule when it comes to photography. But depending on the type of photography, it can be misinterpreted and even negatively impact your photos.

In the video above, Matt Kloskowski explains the misunderstanding with the rule of thirds. More importantly, he talks about his top outdoor photography composition rule, which he calls the “two-thirds foreground, one-thirds sky rule.” He explains how the sky should be a supporting element instead of the main part of your scene, whereas the foreground should take up two-thirds of your frame.

