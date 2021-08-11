Choosing a new camera may be overwhelming for beginners. It’s not only because of the sheer number choices out there, but also due to all the camera features they have to consider. It can be confusing to determine which ones are really necessary, especially if you’re just looking for an everyday camera. If that sounds like you, we found some insights that may help you come to a decision.

In the video above, UK-based Roman Fox talks about four features that are overhyped. Most likely, they’re not really crucial to the photography that you want to do. For example, you don’t really need a super fast burst mode or high fps if you’re shooting landscapes, travel, portraits or street scenes. Likewise, you most likely won’t benefit from very high or extended ISO settings since they will make your photos unusable with noise.

Essentially, Fox is saying that you shouldn’t base your choice of cameras from these four features. They either apply to niche photography genres, or are just simply there to bump up the spec sheet. So, the next time you hear someone rave about blazing fast shutter speeds or hundreds of focus points, don’t fall into the trap of thinking that you must also have those!

Which camera features do you think should be on the list? Share your insights in the comments below, or in our group discussions if you’re already part of the Photofocus Community!