Been waiting for the chance to add some new lenses to your Nikon set up? Expanding your lens lineup is always a good idea if you’re exploring different types of photography. If that sounds you, you’re in luck! B&H is currently running a bunch of Nikon lens deals that you shouldn’t miss!

This is especially the case if you’re after some zoom lenses for a variety of uses, from portraits, to landscapes, to wildlife snaps. The biggest price slash comes with the Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 24-70mm f/2.8E ED VR Lens, which will save you $500. This versatile wide-angle to short telephoto lens tends to be a good choice for portrait photographers who do a lot of outdoor or location shoots.

Other noteworthy lenses included in the deal are Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 200-500mm f/5.6E ED VR Lens and Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 70-200mm f/2.8E FL ED VR Lens. If you’re into sports, event or wildlife photography, these are especially right up your alley! You might also want to check out our in-depth review of the NIKKOR 500mm f/5.6E to help you come to a decision.

Nikon lens deals