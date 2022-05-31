Been waiting for the chance to add some new lenses to your Nikon set up? Expanding your lens lineup is always a good idea if you’re exploring different types of photography. If that sounds you, you’re in luck! B&H is currently running a bunch of Nikon lens deals that you shouldn’t miss!
This is especially the case if you’re after some zoom lenses for a variety of uses, from portraits, to landscapes, to wildlife snaps. The biggest price slash comes with the Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 24-70mm f/2.8E ED VR Lens, which will save you $500. This versatile wide-angle to short telephoto lens tends to be a good choice for portrait photographers who do a lot of outdoor or location shoots.
Other noteworthy lenses included in the deal are Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 200-500mm f/5.6E ED VR Lens and Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 70-200mm f/2.8E FL ED VR Lens. If you’re into sports, event or wildlife photography, these are especially right up your alley! You might also want to check out our in-depth review of the NIKKOR 500mm f/5.6E to help you come to a decision.
Nikon lens deals
- Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 200-500mm f/5.6E ED VR Lens: $1,056.95 (Save $340)
- Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 24-70mm f/2.8E ED VR Lens: $1,596.95 (Save $500)
- Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 70-200mm f/2.8E FL ED VR Lens: $1,896.95 (Save $450)
- Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 500mm f/5.6E PF ED VR Lens: $3,296.95 (Save $300)
- Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 14-24mm f/2.8G ED Lens: $1,346.95 (Save $400)
