If there’s a fascinating glass that Nikon Z series users can call a grail lens, it’s the NIKKOR Z 58mm f0.95 S Noct for obvious reasons. This special lens for Nikon’s mirrorless Full Frame cameras follows the footsteps of the Noct-Nikkor 58mm f/1.2 lens from 1977. But, it pushes the concept a tad further with a crazy wide maximum aperture. Being a special purpose lens, it comes with an astounding $8,000 price tag to match.

As Christopher Frost says in his video above, this exquisite glass obviously isn’t something for the masses. Rather, it’s a rare showpiece born out of Nikon engineers’ dream specifications if funding and other limitations are not issues. While most Z series users won’t be able to get their hands on this beauty, there are photographers and content creators like Frost who managed to get this lens on loan and share their thoughts about it.

So, if you want to satisfy your curiosity about this lens and see what it’s really capable of, Frost’s quick review should be able to do the job. Aside from the pros and cons of this lens, he also included a comparison with the loads cheaper Mitakon 50mm f/0.95 III lens. While the NIKKOR Z Noct is expected to yield the best results for night and low light photography, he also shot a good number of photos during the day to test for its sharpness and the gorgeously soft bokeh the Noct lenses came to be known for.