Finding a camera that you can use to launch a new YouTube channel can be hard. There are so many makes and models that claim to be the best modern streamers. So, how can you find the right camera for you? Luckily we’re here to show you which options are the best cameras for YouTube and more.

The good news is that you don’t have to sell a kidney to get a camera that will enable you to make high-quality content. Most of the cameras on this list are under $1,000 and a lens comes with many of them for that price. All of the cameras listed here can shoot in multiple 4K and Slow-Mo modes. They have excellent articulating or tilting screens for ease of use. The autofocus systems and sensors are also some of the best you can get for the price. They’re all easy to use as well. You’ll be up and running in no time at all.

So, if you’re ready to launch your YouTube, Twitch, TikTok or Instagram Reels channel but you need help finding the right camera, look at the list below. The five options here are seriously the best cameras for YouTube and vlogging in general.

The Sony ZV-E10 is a YouTuber’s dream camera

The Sony ZV-E10 is a fantastic hybrid camera that’s aimed squarely at YouTubers. The 24.2-megapixel sensor can be paired with any Sony E mount lens that your heart desires and its built-in three-capsule mic makes recording clear audio effortless. There are also dedicated jacks for headphones and an external mic if you wish to use them.

The Sony ZV-E10 has a three-inch fully articulating screen and has fantastic autofocus modes including Real-Time Eye AF, Real-Time Tracking and a Product Showcase feature that quickly focuses on products you hold up to the camera. You can also live stream when the Sony ZV-E10 is connected to a computer. There are plenty of 4K video modes too. This camera is one of the best cameras for YouTube.

Best cameras for YouTube — Canon M50 II (under $700 with a lens)

The Canon M50 II is the little camera that could when it comes to vlogging. This interchangeable lens camera has a 24.1MP APS-C sensor. There’s a DIGIC 8 image processor that generates crisp clean images and 4K video. The 3.0-inch Vari-Angle touch screen and digital stabilization make it easy to create shake-free videos.

The Dual-Pixel autofocus system the Canon M50 II uses is one of the best you can find in cameras that cost as little as this one does (it’s under $700 with a lens). It’s fast, accurate, and boasts great eye autofocus. The UHD 4K video at 23.98 fps, along with Full HD 1080p60 and HD 720p 120 for slow-motion video makes this a versatile vlogging camera. On the photography front, the Canon M50 II can rattle off 10 frames per second.

Fujifilm X-S10 — Pro features at a pro-sumer price

The Fujifilm X-S10 is one of the most full-featured cameras you can buy for under $1,000. It has a huge 26.2-megapixel X-Trans APS-C sensor, IBIS, gorgeous color profiles that will help cut down on video grading, and there are 4K video modes galore. You can record 4K at 30 fps and Full HD recording up to 240 fps for ultra slow-motion video. Hook up an external monitor and you can record 10-bit 4:2:2 video for even better quality.

There’s a mic jack so you can record crisp audio from an external mic. The fully articulating three-inch touch screen makes it easy to frame your shot while you’re standing in front of the camera. The Fujifilm X-S10 is a camera you can grow with thanks to its outstanding feature-set. It’s no slouch when it comes to taking photos either.

Best cameras for YouTube — Panasonic Lumix GH5 II (for the career YouTuber)

If you’re serious about becoming the next big YouTube star the Panasonic GH5 II is a camera you need to take a look at. This micro four-thirds camera packs a 20.3-megapixel sensor that’s cradled by an insane IBIS system. You can get 6.5 stops of stabilization. In English, this means that you’ll be able to record ultra-smooth, stable video while you’re on the go.

The GH5 II records 4K video with the whole sensor and can output 10-bit 4:2:0 internally up to 60p, or 4:2:2 at 30p. The GH5 II offers unlimited video recording and it ships with V-Log which will give you the ultimate amount of flexibility when it comes to color grading your footage. Additionally, the Panasonic GH5 II can live stream straight to YouTube when it’s connected to Wi-Fi! It’s easily one of the best cameras for YouTube.

The Nikon Z 50 is as solid and as reliable as they come

The Nikon Z 50 is a camera that doesn’t get as much attention as it deserves. This YouTube and vlogging-friendly camera has a gorgeous flip-down screen that makes it easy to see what your frame looks like while you’re in front of the camera. The 20.9-megapixel APS-C sensor is one of the best I’ve used when it comes to low light photography and videography as well. You’ll be able to record no matter what the light is like. Overall image quality is superb!

As you’d expect, the Nikon Z 50 can record in 4K at 30 frames per second and full HD (1080p) at 120 frames per second for crispy slow-motion footage. The Nikon Z 50 also has a weather-resistant design which means you can shoot in inclement weather. At under $1,000 (with an included lens), the Nikon Z 50 should be on the radar of all future YouTube and Vlogging stars,