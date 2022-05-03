With Mother’s Day right around the corner, some of you may still be looking for something for the photographer moms in your life. A new lens or two would make great options, especially if they’re looking to experiment or expand their tool kit.

Likewise, if you’re a photographer mom yourself, it’s always a good idea to treat yourself with a new lens! Either way, Tamron has recently put together their Mother’s Day deals just in time for the occasion!

Tamron’s Mother’s Day deals

11-20mm Di III-A RXD (Model B060): Save $80

17-70mm Di III-A VC RXD (Model B070): Save $100

17-28mm Di III RXD (Model A046): Save $100

70-180mm Di III VXD (Model A056): Save $100

28-200mm Di III RXD (Model A071): Save $80

150-500mm Di III VC VXD (Model A057): Save $200

In addition, Tamron also threw in a $50 price slash for the following lenses:

70-300mm Di III RXD (Model A047)

18-400mm Di II VC HLD (Model B028)

20mm f/2.8 Di III OSD (Model F050)

24mm f/2.8 Di III OSD (Model F051)

35mm f/2.8 Di III OSD (Model F053)

Spotted something you like? Tamron’s Mother’s Day deals continue through May 15, 2022, but make sure to plan your purchases ahead!