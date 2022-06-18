If you’ve been thinking about finally getting into the Canon EOS R system, you’re in luck! The full frame mirrorless camera and a bunch of excellent RF lenses to go with it come with some big savings! Come check out the Canon EOS R and RF lenses deals we spotted on Amazon!

While the 30.3 Megapixel EOS R came out in 2018 as Canon’s first full frame mirrorless camera, it remains a powerful tool today for both beginners and advanced photographers alike. It’s still an excellent introduction into mirrorless photography and filmmaking with the EOS R series. Remember, you can also use a host of Canon EF lenses with the EOS R with an adapter!

With this deal, the EOS R is now $700 cheaper than when it was released, so it’s a great chance to grab it! You save $200 whether you get body only or with an RF 24-105mm F4-7.1 STM lens. Meanwhile, you can save up to $100 for the RF lenses as well, if you decide to grab any of those as well!

Canon EOS R and RF lenses deals