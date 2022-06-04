Are you in dire need of new memory cards for your cameras? Whether your current ones have already started failing on you (oh the horror, we know!) or you’re running low on storage, we just have the memory card deals for you to check out!
Trusted brands Lexar and SanDisk are currently offering a bunch of discounted stocks for their latest memory card deals. They’re available in a variety of capacities, formats and speeds, so you’ll most likely find one that will best serve your shooting needs!
While we’re at it, you may also want to check out our memory card tips and tricks, so you can make the most out of your current and new cards:
- 10 ways to protect your camera memory cards
- Avoiding memory card chaos
- Using dual cards to protect your images
SanDisk and Lexar memory card deals
- SanDisk 256GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Card – C10, U3, V30, 4K UHD, SD Card: $54.99 (Save $45)
- SanDisk 256GB Extreme SDXC UHS-I Memory Card – 150MB/s, C10, U3, V30, 4K UHD, SD Card: $41.90 (Save $18.09)
- SanDisk 256GB Ultra SDXC UHS-I Memory Card – 120MB/s, C10, U1, Full HD, SD Card: $27.99 (Save $17)
- SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO CFexpress Card Type B: $139.99 (Save $110)
- SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO CFast 2.0 Memory Card: $149.99 (Save $60)
- SanDisk 128GB Extreme CompactFlash Memory Card UDMA 7 Speed Up To 120MB/s: $69.99 (Save $12.33)
- Lexar Professional 1667x 128GB SDXC UHS-II Card, Up To 250MB/s Read: $35.99 (Save $14)
- Lexar Professional 1667x 256GB SDXC UHS-II Card, Up To 250MB/s Read: $ 72.99 (Save $27)
- Lexar Professional 1066x 128GB SDXC UHS-I Card Silver Series, Up to 160MB/s Read: $25.99 (Save $8)
- Lexar Professional 1066x 256GB SDXC UHS-I Card Silver Series, Up to 160MB/s Read: $45.99 (Save $19)
Leave a comment