Still undecided on the perfect gift for the photographer moms in your life? Nikon has recently released a wide selection of cameras and lenses that come with big savings especially for Mother’s Day. Looking for the perfect DSLR to help mom upgrade with? Or maybe want to get her a mirrorless camera for back up? Whichever it is, these Mother’s Deals from B&H will have you covered with up to $500 on savings!
Aside from cameras, a bunch of Nikon Z mount lenses are also up for grabs with up to $300 on savings. So, if mom already has a trusty Nikon mirrorless camera, you have plenty of options to complement it with!
Nikon Mother’s Day deals on cameras
- Nikon D850 DSLR Camera (Body Only): $2,496.96 (Save $500)
- Nikon D780 DSLR Camera (Body Only): $2,196.95 (Save $100)
- Nikon Z5 Mirrorless Camera (Body Only): $1,296.95 (Save $100)
- Nikon Z5 Mirrorless Camera with 24-200mm Lens: $1,996.95 (Save $200)
- Nikon Z6 Mirrorless Camera (Body Only): $1,596.95 (Save $400)
- Nikon Z6 Mirrorless Camera with 24-70mm Lens: $2,196.95 (Save $400)
- Nikon Z7 Mirrorless Camera with 24-70mm Lens: $3,096.95 (Save $300)
- Nikon Z7 II Mirrorless Camera with 24-70mm f/4 Lens: $3,496.95 (Save $100)
Nikon Mother’s Day deals on lenses
- Nikon NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2 Lens: $246.95 (Save $50)
- Nikon NIKKOR Z 28mm f/2.8 Lens: $246.95 (Save $50)
- Nikon NIKKOR Z 28-75mm f/2.8 Lens: $896.95 (Save $300)
- Nikon NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S Lens: $2,296.95 (Save $300)
- Nikon NIKKOR Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S Lens: $2,196.95 (Save $200)
- Nikon NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.8 S Lens: $696.95 (Save $100)
- Nikon NIKKOR Z MC 50mm f/2.8 Macro Lens: $596.95 (Save $50)
- Nikon NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S Lens: $1,096.95 (Save $200)
- Nikon NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.8 S Lens: $696.95 (Save $150)
- Nikon NIKKOR Z 20mm f/1.8 S Lens: $946.95 (Save $100)
- Nikon NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.2 S Lens: $1,896.95 (Save $200)
- Nikon NIKKOR Z 24mm f/1.8 S Lens: $896.95 (Save $100)
Leave a comment