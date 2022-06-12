In case you missed it, our favorite Lume Cube products once again come with a sitewide 15% price slash! If you’re looking to gift your photographer dad or graduate, you have loads of options to gift them with!

These include best sellers such as the Lume Cube 2.0 Waterproof LED, RGB Panel Pro, Mobile Creator Lighting & Audio Kit, and Edge Light. Lume Cube has something for every long-time photographer or budding content creator, so don’t miss this chance to score them for less!

Not sure which one to get? The small but versatile Lume Cube 2.0 works great for both professional photo and video work, making it a great addition to any photographer’s tool kit. As Rich Harrington said in his review, “Whether you shoot with a photo or video camera, go diving or use a drone… this light is perfect. It’s versatile, lightweight, and high-quality.”

Meanwhile, if your dad or grad needs some extra light in the home office, Lume Cube’s Edge Light is another functional option. Perfect for both Zoom meetings and as an all-around work lamp, it comes with a clamp for attaching on desks.

Lastly, you can also grab the Panel Mini or RGB Panel Pro for more creative possibilities and added control. Let your budding photographer or content creator graduate learn the ropes of lighting with the former. Meanwhile, your pro photographer dad will most likely enjoy experimenting with the color spectrum offering of the latter.

Ready to take your pick? Make sure to use the code DG15 during checkout to get 15% savings on Lume Cube products until June 15th, 2022!