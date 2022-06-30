Attention, Nikon fans! If you’re planning to either upgrade or add to your current Nikon camera or lens lineup, we have just the stuff for you. Whether you’ve only just decided to switch to Nikon or already a long-time user, these Nikon camera and lens deals are not to be missed!

B&H has recently listed a bunch of Nikon gear that come with price slash as big as $500! So, if you’ve been thinking about getting the Nikon D850 or Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 24-70mm f/2.8E ED VR Lens, you’re in luck, as you’ll grab the biggest savings. With a 46-,egapixel image sensor, sophisticated AF system, 4K video capabilities and bright optical viewfinder, the D850 remains a top choice for a full frame DSLR camera to this day. We didn’t call it the cream of the crop for nothing! Meanwhile, the classic standard zoom lens is touted as a versatile wide-angle to short telephoto lens, with an optical design and a number of features that make it a great partner for FX-format Nikon F-mount cameras.

Looking for something on the mirrorless side? You can save up to $200 if you grab the entry-level, full-frame Nikon Z5 paired with a 24-200mm lens. Likewise, the Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S Lens will save you $300 if you’re looking for an all-around telephoto lens for your Z-mount mirrorless camera.

Curious about what else is on the list? Check out the rest of your options below!

Nikon camera and lens deals