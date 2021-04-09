In this article, I’ll be discussing the importance of your business name for those looking to start a photography business or thinking about rebranding themselves as a photographer!

Common naming conventions

When it comes to picking a business name for your photography business, there are only really three paths you can go.

Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash

1. Name + keyword

The first path is to use your name and then the keyword of your product/service. For example, John Doe Photography.

Some pros with this option is that the name is special to you since it’s your name. You are also including the keyword of what you offer in the name, which is beneficial for search engine optimization.

Most likely, you also won’t have to worry about getting into any legal trouble (I’m not a lawyer) since it is just your name.

The only con with this option is that you could narrow yourself into a corner if you decide to expand your product/service line into other things outside of photography.

For example, if you decided that you wanted to also add a blog to your website and start a photography blog and community like Photofocus, then you would have to rebrand your name to something a little more generic.

2. Business name + keyword

The second path is to use a business name and then the keyword of your product/service. For example, Capturing Light Photography.

This route has the pros of the first option in that you will include the keyword, which will help with your SEO. The only con with this option is that you will have to do a little research to ensure no other person has this business name to avoid any legal issues.

3. Business name with no keywords

The third path to go is a business name with no keywords.

I would not recommend this option if you are planning to only use your photography website to house your work as well as your contact page. However, it’s a great option if you plan on offering multiple products/services.

For example, if you want to be known for your photography service, retouching service, photo albums you sell, your blog, etc., then going this route lets you encompass everything.

It’s also best to go this route if you plan on having people contributing to the brand and the business this way the brand is separated from the person who owns the business.

Now the business becomes an entity instead of just an individual.

Factors to consider when picking a name

Once you decide on which path you want to take, you will want to make sure the name aligns with your brand and that it is memorable.

1. Alignment with brand

Your business name should align with the brand. For example, if you are a wedding photographer, then you have to think about how you want your brand to be portrayed.

Which sounds better as a wedding photographer — Capturing Memories Photography or Dark Skies Photography? I would guess the first choice.

When choosing your business name, especially if you go down the second path in terms of naming conventions, think about your photography style. What do you want to be known for? What’s the feeling you want your brand to evoke? Then align your name with it using verbs and nouns that match your style.

2. Make it memorable

It also helps if your business name is memorable. This way people can remember it. Easy ways to ensure this are making your business name short, using alliteration or using rhymes.

An example of alliteration is matching the first letter of each word such as Coca-Cola, Gorilla Glue, etc.

Photo by Maximilian Bruck on Unsplash

Examples of rhymes include Sam I Am Photography or Night Light Photography.

Choosing a business name that aligns with your brand and making it memorable will add the cherry on top to ensure you have the perfect business name for your photography business.

If you have a business name, how did you choose it? If you don’t, which ways are you leaning? Leave a comment down below.