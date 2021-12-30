Welcome to Mind Your Own Business, the podcast that helps photographers improve their business and their lives! Today, we chat with portrait photographer Kay Eskridge. Kay discusses how she’s been serving her clients during the pandemic, as well as how she’s taking care of herself and her family.

We discuss:

How Kay got started in the photography industry

This is a teaser for the in-person program in January at Imaging USA

Finding balance with her business and her family

Opportunities to serve her clients during the pandemic

How she’s keeping her sanity during the pandemic

Why taking care of mental health is so important for all of us

Low hanging fruit for your business

How she stays at the forefront of people’s minds

How her pet portraits are an untapped market during the pandemic

Kay’s advice for photographers just starting out

