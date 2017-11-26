Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

Main navigation

The history of photography Civil War Photographs Brady and Gardner

History of Photography: Advances in Technology for Negatives

0

Photography moves from wet plates to dry

There’s no denying that the wet plate process was not easy. It took considerable time, planning, effort, money, supplies, and proper logistics to execute and to top it off, the chemicals and fumes from the alcohols and ethers were health hazards. In 1860, a French scientist called Taupenot produced the first ever collodion dry plates. Since they didn’t require the whole wet plate prepping process, photographers were attracted to them, however, their flaws were quickly discovered in that these new collodion dry plates were 6 times less sensitive than wet plates. Fairly soon after, in 1864, Sayce and Bolton added bromide to the solution which cut the exposure time in half for the dry plates. They still required longer exposures than the wet plate.

Note the grayscale representation of the Union Jack in this image taken with an orthochromatic emulsion.

Sensitivity improves

As more and more improvements chipped away the dry plate’s flaws, the first easily usable dry plates emerged in 1878. These dry plates now incorporated a silver bromide emulsion that used a gelatin binder to allow the emulsion to adhere to the plate. The sensitivity of these new plates jumped to about 10 times that of the wet plate. Initially, photographers had a hard time getting used to the incredibly short exposure times. Photographers soon became more adventurous with their work thanks to the advantages of not having to make their own plates as well as not needing to immediately process the exposed plate. In the 1870’s a German photochemist, Hermann Wilhelm Vogel was working on the problem of photographic emulsions only being sensitive to the blue-violet and ultraviolet part of the spectrum. Vogel discovered that he could add different dyes to the emulsion which would increase the sensitivity range of that emulsion. By 1884, Vogel and Johann Obernetter had developed the first commercially available gelatin silver dry plate that was sensitive to the entire visible light spectrum, minus red. These plates were termed to be orthochromatic.

Their plates had some of their own issues such as fogginess and diminished sensitivity. Photographically, it was more accurate and precise with the black, white, and grey tones it replicated. Vogel ended up becoming the first professor of photography at the Institute of Technology in Berlin and worked with his students to develop the first emulsions that were sensitive to all visible wavelengths (including red.) These were named panchromatic plates. Their work laid a lot of groundwork for the birth of color photography as well and I’ll touch on more of that in another post.

The first emulsions were only sensitive to blue wavelengths. With each technological breakthrough, photography was able to capture more and more tonality.

Lisa Robinson

Co-Founder SoftBox Media and Owner/Lead Photographer at Lovesome Photography.We provide top-notch, award winning wedding & portrait services to the D.C. area & beyond.

Latest posts by Lisa Robinson (see all)

Categories: History Tags: bolton breakthrough dry plate history of photography HistoryOfPhotography lisa robinson obernetter orthochromatic panchromatic sayce vogel wet plate

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable.

MPB.com – We buy, sell and trade used camera equipment with custom-designed technology, built to solve the challenges of peer to peer transactions. Our rapidly growing marketplace is available in the UK, US and EU countries. Build a camera setup that's right for you with MPB.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts