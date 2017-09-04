Photographer of the Day: RBS62

Category: Beauty
Photographer: RBS62 “Tanya-2“
RBS62 take the honors as the Beauty category Photofocus Photographer of the Day. His “Tayna-2” is of a fairy tale inspired earth mother relaxing in a wooded glen. The soft light falls off into the darkening background. It highlight’s the model’s fair skin and auburn hair. She peers off into the forest. What does she see?
Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.
You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day.
Kevin Ames
