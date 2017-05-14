Skip links

Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

Main navigation

The Calotype: An Overview

0

Talbot’s The Open Door, a salted paper print from a calotype negative.

In my last history of photography article, I talked about William Henry Fox Talbot, the inventor of the Calotype. Here, I want to explore how the calotype evolved within photography and how it evolved the photographic world.

In the 1840’s, Daguerreotypes were still hugely popular. Their “look” was unlike anything else, and society was not convinced of the calotype’s prowess. After all, it has not been politically vetted (Daguerre had received a pension and high honors from the state for his invention) and financial backing was lacking. Adding to the pressures, Talbot had established a patent on the process in 1841 which resulted in a high licensing fee to anyone wishing to make a calotype. The licensing was a detriment to the growth of popularity as only the more well-off could afford it. Talbot even partnered with Antoine Claudet in a daguerreotype portrait studio to offer the calotype option, but its’ performance was lackluster.

Compared to the daguerreotype, many people saw the calotypes differences as flaws. The process was slower. Chemicals weren’t regulated and often impure which lead to inconsistent results. That darn “fixing” of an image was still a problem, and prints often faded over time. Also, depending on the type of paper used, the texture of the paper could interfere with the image.

What people were slow to realize was how valuable the two-step process was and what it meant for replication purposes. These images were now, essentially, like printmaking, and brought an easily replicated methodology to photography.

Around this time, Romanticism was popular in the fine arts. Romanticism holds the emotional experience of the piece of art in the highest regard. It’s goal is to make you feel. The concept of beautiful was a goal, as was the concept of the sublime. Many artists portrayed these feelings through the use of delicate strokes, smooth and rounded. They played with the push and pull of light and shadow. They painted as if they were in a diffused light. Slowly, people began to realize that the calotype embodied much of the characteristics of Romanticism. The papers chosen forced a softer image (compared to the crispness of the daguerreotype), the limited tonal range able to be produced lent itself to portraying that play between light and shadow instead of dictating it in a razor sharp line. For the first time, people began considering the calotype as artistic; the first half of the process mechanical, but the second half of the process developing the tonality was an art.

As artistic credibility grew with the calotype, we began seeing photography used in different artistic ways. Not only as a stand alone media itself, but also as painter’s reference guides. As more painters utilized the calotype, their composition & previsualization skills began manifesting more and more with the calotypes they took. This eventually ended up cementing artistic theories about balance, composition, light/shadow, firmly into place within photography as a foundation of its’ visual language as artistic expression.

Click to read more columns about The History of Photography.

Lisa Robinson

Co-Founder SoftBox Media and Owner/Lead Photographer at Lovesome Photography.We provide top-notch, award winning wedding & portrait services to the D.C. area & beyond.

Latest posts by Lisa Robinson (see all)

Categories: History Inspiration Tags:

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Platypod Ultra – Introducing the Platypod Ultra, the latest addition to the Platypod family of compact mini tripods. Ultra is small and light for travel and goes where other tripods don't dare." Head over to their Kickstarter page.

to see all the new features and get 15% off!.

Illuminati Wireless Light & Color Meter for Photo & Video – Bring your images into the Light! The Illuminati meter is a wireless, smartphone-connected light and color ambient and strobe meter for photography and filmmaking. Head over to their Kickstarter page.

to get one first!.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable. And it is as responsive and beautiful as your Mac.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts