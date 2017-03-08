Photographer of the Day: John Atkins

Category: Wildlife

Photographer: John Atkins “Goldfinch 26/02/17 ( 2 )”



Creating photos of small birds can be a challenge, and to create such a stunning capture as this is no small thing. John Atkins, our Photographer of the Day, did a wonderful job of filling the frame, nailing focus, and creating a very pleasing composition with the inclusion of the branch cutting vertically across the frame. The alert bird looking out of the photo is brought to life by the catchlight in its eye. All around well done. Thanks for sharing with our group!

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.