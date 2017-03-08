Skip links

Photographer of the Day: John Atkins

0

Category: Wildlife

Photographer: John Atkins “Goldfinch 26/02/17 ( 2 )”

Creating photos of small birds can be a challenge, and to create such a stunning capture as this is no small thing. John Atkins, our Photographer of the Day, did a wonderful job of filling the frame, nailing focus, and creating a very pleasing composition with the inclusion of the branch cutting vertically across the frame. The alert bird looking out of the photo is brought to life by the catchlight in its eye. All around well done. Thanks for sharing with our group!

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.

Rob Sylvan

Rob Sylvan is a photographer, trainer, and author. Aside from also being the Lightroom Help Desk Specialist for KelbyOne, an instructor for the Perfect Picture School of Photography and the Rocky Mountain School of Photography, adjunct faculty in the Visual Arts department at NHTI, he is a founding member of Stocksy United.

Rob writes the “Under the Loupe” column for Photoshop User Magazine, and is the author of many photography related books.

Latest posts by Rob Sylvan (see all)

