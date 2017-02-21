Category: Beauty
Photographer: T foto “Don’t You Remember?”
Photographer of the Day, T foto opts for a high key photograph of a woman with a wistful gaze in “Don’t You Remember?” Selective focus combines with careful white vignetting to add to the sadness of her expression. The very sharp eye that trails off into softness of her other eye makes us feel she is close to tears. The slightly warm black and white treatment adds to the emotion.
