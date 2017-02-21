Skip links

Don't You Remember? by T foto Photofocus Photographer of the Day for Beauty

Photographer of the Day: T foto

0

Category: Beauty

Photographer: T foto “Don’t You Remember?”

Photographer of the Day, T foto opts for a high key photograph of a woman with a wistful gaze in “Don’t You Remember?” Selective focus combines with careful white vignetting to add to the sadness of her expression. The very sharp eye that trails off into softness of her other eye makes us feel she is close to tears. The slightly warm black and white treatment adds to the emotion.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.

Kevin Ames

Photographer, Educator, Author at Kevin Ames Photography
Photography is life. Kevin is living it to the fullest. His practice includes fashion, editorial, architectural and corporate photography. Most of all he loves making photographs! Read his blogs here and at www.kevinamesphotography.com.

Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)

