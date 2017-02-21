Photographer of the Day: Arenkert

Category: Outdoors

Photographer: Arenkert “Trees in golden light”



They say a photograph is all about the light, and Arenkert, Photographer of the Day, created an image that is all about that golden light. The white of the snow contrasts wonderfully with the dark trees, which recede into distance creating depth. The warmth of the light wrapping the trees takes the image to the next level. Thanks for sharing with our group!

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.