Adobe Tip: How to use Dehaze in Photoshop

In this video tutorial Dave Cross shows how to selectively apply Dehaze in Photoshop. It can be faster and easier than using the Adjustment Brush in either Lightroom or Camera Raw. The answer lies in using the Camera Raw filter in Photoshop and a mask.
Dave Cross
Photoshop Hall of Famer Dave Cross has been teaching Photoshop since 1990. He teaches on CreativeLive and on his own online training site where he adds new content every week, often in response to questions for his members.
