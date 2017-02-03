A Totally Free Plugin for Photoshop and Lightroom That’s Awesome for Portraits

image by Kevin Ames

Our friends are Athentech have brought back their donation ware campaign. Right now (until February 14) you can get their awesome Perfect Eyes plugin for Photoshop and Lightroom. If you can, they ask you to make a donation to GuideDogs.org. This awesome nonprofit has a 97% rating on Charity Navigator and they help the blind and disabled veterans with Guide Dogs. Last time this fundraiser raised enough money to train a new guide dog.

NOTE – if you do not want to make a donation feel free to continue without selecting a donation amount. You should not need a credit card to download for free. If you choose to make a donation, then your card will be charged.

What is Perfect Eyes?

Perfect Eyes for Photoshop and Lightroom provides eight great presets and precise controls to help you automatically remove dark circles and red-eye, add catchlights, sharpen details, enhance and even enlarge the eyes. Spend less time editing and have more time behind your camera.

▪ The perfect plug-in to enhance the eyes of your subject

▪ For Photoshop, Lightroom, and Photoshop Elements

▪ Plus a copy of “A Guide to Perfect Portraits” book

▪ A $108 USD Value for absolutely free

▪ Make an optional donation to GuideDogs.org

A Free Plug-in & Book

Athentech is giving away copies of Perfect Eyes to raise money for a great cause. While you can get the plugin absolutely for free, you’ll also have an option to make a donation to Southeastern Guide Dogs. Choose the amount you would like to give to this great cause and help veterans living with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, and people with visual impairments.