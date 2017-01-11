WPPI 2017 Keynote Speakers Announced!

Hot off the presses from the fine folks at PDN and Rangefinder, the keynote speakers for this years Wedding and Portrait Photography International Conference in Las Vegas have been released! Check out the official release below for all the juicy details and I hope to see you all there!

Renowned Photographers Offer Knowledge and Inspiration

During Daily Keynote Presentations at WPPI 2017

Jerry Ghionis, Sue Bryce, and Me Ra Koh Discuss Valuable Career Lessons, Building Confidence as a Photographer, and Realizing Your Dreams

New York, NY – January 5, 2017 – Wedding & Portrait Photographers International (WPPI) announced its lineup of keynote presentations during the annual Conference + Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center, February 5-9, 2017. Renowned photographers, educators, and inspirational speakers Jerry Ghionis, Sue Bryce, and Me Ra Koh will present the keynote each morning from February 7-9, respectively. All keynote presentations will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center from 8:30—10:00 a.m. On Monday morning, February 6, Jason Groupp, WPPI Director of Education and Membership, and Jacqueline Tobin, Editor of Rangefinder magazine, will kick off the keynote series with an overview of activities for the week ahead and present work from recipients of the 2016 “30 Rising Stars in Wedding Photography.” A Full Platform Pass is required to attend any/all keynote presentations at WPPI 2017.

The keynotes at WPPI will give attendees an opportunity to draw on knowledge and inspiration from three industry icons who have the uncanny ability to rejuvenate the creative juices of everyone in attendance. Presenters will share a variety of topics including lessons learned over their long and illustrious careers, how to build self-confidence, and how to make your dreams of building a successful business a reality. Attendees are encouraged to kick back and relax with their favorite morning beverage, and learn how each keynote’s success story can be transformed into one their own.

“We are very excited about the lineup of keynote presenters we have scheduled for WPPI 2017,” said Jason Groupp, WPPI Director of Education and Membership. “Their individual accomplishments and collective experience will provide attendees with a level of inspiration and insight that is unprecedented.”

Keynote Presentations and Schedule

All keynotes will be presented each day from 8:30-10:00 a.m. at the Las Vegas Convention Center / Room N109-114.

Monday, February 6

WPPI Primer and Rangefinder’s “30 Rising Stars of Wedding Photography”

Jacqueline Tobin and Jason Groupp

Join Rangefinder editor Jacqueline Tobin and WPPI Director of Education Jason Groupp as they share the extensive lineup of events and activities occurring at WPPI 2017. The duo will also share a selection of inspiring and award-winning images from recipients of Rangefinder’s annual “30 Rising Stars of Wedding Photography.”

Tuesday, February 7 (8:30-10:00 a.m.)

Greatest Hits with Jerry Ghionis

Jerry Ghionis

Sponsored by Nikon

Wednesday, February 8 (8:30-10:00 a.m.)

When am I good enough to get PAID?

Sue Bryce

Sponsored by Canon

Thursday, February 9 (8:30-10:00 a.m.)

To Stretch but Not Break: A Candid Look at the Ups and Downs of Building Your Photography Dream

Me Ra Koh

Sponsored by Sony

About WPPI

The WPPI Wedding and Portrait Photography Conference + Expo is the premier industry event for photographers and now, filmmakers, specializing in the creative and business aspects of wedding, portrait photography and filmmaking. Each year, over 13,000 professional and imaging professionals attend WPPI to learn new techniques from industry leaders, build new relationships to help grow their business, experiment with new products from major manufacturers to improve productivity, and to use Vegas as a backdrop while expanding skillsets and portfolios.

The WPPI Wedding and Portrait Photography Conference + Expo is owned and operated by Emerald Expositions, a leading operator of large business-to-business trade shows in the United States, producing more than 80 trade shows and over 100 face-to-face events in total, including conferences, summits and other events. Emerald Expositions connects more than 335,000 sellers and buyers each year and operates within the U.S. in 10 end markets (Gift, Home, General Merchandise and Manufacturing; Sports & Apparel; Design; Jewelry, Luxury & Antiques; E-Commerce; Creative Services; Licensing; Healthcare; Military; and Food).

Additional information and a complete schedule of seminars and activities are available online at wppionline.com.

