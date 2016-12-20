Skip links

Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

athentech_banner_PPC_728x60_v3

Main navigation

hurricanekatrina-24

The Power and Importance of Looking Back

0

Some of you may have seen earlier this week the previously-censored photos taken by Dorthea Lange, who photographed the Japanese concentration camps run by the United States during World War II.

This got me to thinking, so I started to look back on some of my past photographs. I usually go back and look at the photos I’ve taken at the end of every year, for evaluation purposes. I learn a lot, and it helps me plan what I need to work on for the next year.

It also helps me re-live my favorite moments of the year.

But seeing Lange’s photo gallery led me to step a bit further into my past — looking at a few photographs before I even thought about being a photographer.

Photos from my college’s early 2000 newspaper camera. Photos when I still edited with iPhoto.

I opened up a folder from 2005, and found the 90 or so photos I took during a service-learning trip to Mississippi, following Hurricane Katrina.

hurricanekatrina-22

While the brunt of this trip was to help the people who had been displaced from their homes, I was able to snap a few lasting photographs as well, documenting the somber state of the area at the time.

As I browsed through the shots I took, I decided to re-edit some of them. Being not even 2000 pixels on the long side, and only having the edited versions of the photos, I was limited in what I could do. But there were some things I definitely wanted to change in order to make a bigger impact — especially with the tools I have access to 11 years later.

Several of these photos were blurry, and taken through the glass of our vans as we toured the area.

One of the most impactful photographs I found was the one you see above, taken one block from the coast where the hurricane had literally destroyed everything in its path. There was not a single home left standing. The gate and studs were the only reminders that there used to be a home at that site.

hurricanekatrina-19

What I learned throughout all of this is that photographs document time, and they can withstand the test time.

But it also taught me a bit about documenting historic events. For me, photographing that gate with its missing home was super impactful. Finding collapsed garages sitting on top of crushed cars taught me the importance of capturing even the worst times in history.

For me, these photographs define the week-long trip I took, and help me remember and re-live those moments in time.

hurricanekatrina-45

Follow Me

Bryan Esler

Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked for clients such as CNBC, Amway, ArtPrize, Michigan State University, Steelcase, Gilda’s Club, Citadel and Grand Valley State University. His work has also been featured by Pure Michigan, AOL, Microsoft, LiveStrong and BeerAdvocate Magazine.

Bryan is also a member of the Out of Chicago team. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Follow Me

Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)

Categories: Opinion Tags:

 

This Post Sponsored By:

Drobo – Safe, Simple, Expandable Storage for All Parts of a Photography Workflows. Save 20% off (starting 11/29) at  the purchase of a Drobo 5D, Drobo 5Dt, Drobo 5N, or any 8-drive or 12-drive system at www.drobostore.com by December 31, 2016 using discount code PF20. That is a savings of $100 to $800 depending on the model purchased.

Perfect Exposure – Free for a Limited Time Get a free plug-in for Photoshop or Lightroom. The perfect fix for exposure problems, add depth, contrast, and soft light to any scene. is all about saving you time so you can focus on doing what you love best. Ge it here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable. And it is as responsive and beautiful as your Mac.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Leave A Reply