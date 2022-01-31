Zoner Photo Studio X claims to be the most versatile photo software ever. It can manage files, process RAW photos, edit in layers and even has a video module. So is this software a true jack of all trades or just a master of none?

In a market that’s now saturated with photo editing software, it takes effort to stand out. Zoner’s approach is to offer software that does a bit of everything. Zoner offers creators something that can go from creating time-lapses and TikTok videos to doing multi-layer photo editing.

Pros

Versatility in editing

Runs smoothly, if a little slow at times

Great features for online content creators

Easy to understand UI design

Cons

Sacrifices some features for versatility

Subscription model for purchasing

Doesn’t really do any one thing better than the competition

Zoner Photo Studio X user experience

The UI design of Photo Studio X may not be the sleekest looking, but it’s functional. On the left is where you’ll find the file navigation panel. On the top, you’ll find your zoom and fit options for photo display. To the right are the tools, buttons, and sliders for the current module. Finally, across the bottom is a standard film strip display.

The software features four main modules: Manager, Develop, Editor and Create. Let’s break this down a bit.

Manager — Familiar and easy to navigate

The manager tab of Photo Studio X is one of the highlights of this software. It gives you several different options for locating and cataloging your photos. The software has an import button that makes it pretty simple to import from your memory cards or cameras. If you’d like to edit from existing file structures, it’s as simple as navigating to the correct folder in the bar.

On the right side of the Manager module is a panel for data. This allows you to add tags, titles, keywords, location data, etc. It will also display a histogram and the photo’s EXIF data. Overall, the Manager module is generally smooth to operate and offers a clean interface.

The film strip along the bottom is used for navigating the currently selected folder. It’s a pretty simple interface and differs little from other photo editors on the market. It offers your typical star system for rating and culling photos. It also allows for color coding photos.

Develop — Everything you’d expect, plus several auto enhancements and presets

The Develop module in Photo Studio X is where editing starts. It features all of your common editing tools. The right sidebar will feel comfortable and familiar to anyone who’s used Lightroom before. It features most of the same tools and naming conventions for them.

Using the Develop module is mostly a good experience. However, it is noticeably slower than competitors like Lightroom or DxO PhotoLab. Zooming to 100% can take several seconds to load. Also, moving from image to image during export can be a little laggy.

There are a couple of features that are nice, however. The perspective tool is intuitive and easy to use. The auto settings work roughly as well as any other software. Lastly, it’s nice to see the option to apply either an unsharp mask or smart sharpening here.

Photo Studio X comes packed with presets as well. It offers presets for everything from auto enhancement to tool actions and curves adjustments. In addition to these packaged presets, you’re also able to create and save your own.

Editor — Layers, plus unique options for portrait photographers

This module is where Photo Studio X attempts to compete with the likes of Photoshop and Affinity. Here, you’re able to edit in layers. All of the usual adjustment layers are here. Also, there are some nice sizing and cropping adjustments. One such adjustment makes borders and frame line edits incredibly easy.

In addition to the standard fare, there are also a ton of effects in the Editor modules. Some are quite reminiscent of Instagram filters. Others allow for cartoon or pencil sketch looks and more.

Surprisingly, the liquify tool in Photo Studio X is quite advanced. It does most of the usual things you’d expect. However, it also has a tab entirely dedicated to facial features. This could be handy for high-end fashion photography or portrait shooters who do some manipulation work.

Create — Create your gifts with ease

The Create module is likely the most unique feature of Zoner Photo StudioX. In this module, you have the ability to layout and order several types of projects. From calendars to canvases, postcards to collages, this module has your back. While you’re able to order your creation once it’s done, you don’t have to. Photo Studio X has the option to export the project or print if you’re so inclined.

This module also houses the video tab. While it seemed exciting that the software would allow for video editing at first, that excitement wasn’t lasting. Creating videos with Photo Studio X is simple. It does well with creating slideshows for things like YouTube shorts and TikTok videos. It can also do time-lapses fairly well. However, if you’re wanting to really edit video files, stick to something like DaVinci Resolve. This tab is basically just a timeline with a few editing features and won’t replace a standalone video editing software.

Using Zoner Photo Studio X

Using Photo Studio X is totally fine. It doesn’t really excel at anything. It’s also not really bad at anything either. The Develop module is a standard run-of-the-mill fair. You work top to bottom and it feels pretty similar to Lightroom. It recovers shadow and highlight detail on par with Lightroom and is better than Affinity’s Develop module. Sharpening is fine. Noise reduction seems on par with Lightroom as well. However, DxO PhotoLab 5 and its DeepPrime noise reduction blow both of them away.

Things get a little bit more complex in the Editor module. This is where Photo Studio X tries to compete with Photoshop and Affinity. It does well in the types of adjustments and manipulations it’s able to do.

However, it does fall short in a few areas. The selection tools are quite basic. There are no “refine edges” or similar tools. It also doesn’t have a patch tool or fancy wizardry like Affinity’s Inpainting brush. It just has regular healing brushes and clone stamping available.

Finally, the Create tab is a bit of a breath of fresh air with Photo Studio X. This is their one standout feature. Whether or not it’s a big deal will vary from person to person, though. It could be pretty handy in some situations. For instance, laying out a canvas to see roughly where the wraps will be. Otherwise, if you don’t plan to order projects from Zoner, the uses seem limited. Most print shops have tools for laying out photobooks and calendars online now. It seems like that relegates the ability to export those to niche uses.

Zoner Photo Studio X performance

Photo Studio X is a mediocre performer when it comes to speed. It does fine with making adjustments in the Develop module. However, switching from Develop to Editor can take a second or two. Once in the Editor module, some adjustments and effects can be slow to apply. The software can also be a touch slow when exporting as well.

To that point, the export function of Photo Studio X is rather good. It offers several preset slots that can be modified and saved. The export menus are also intuitive and easy to navigate. This all makes for a pleasant experience, aside from the aforementioned speed issues.

Zoner Photo Studio X: The stew of photo editors

Stew started out with people tossing whatever stuff they had in the kitchen into a pot to make a meal. It may not be the best, but it serves its purpose. Photo Studio X is a lot like that. It does a little bit of everything, but it won’t blow any minds. In my time using the software, I couldn’t really find anything to be excited about. I also never felt like the software was necessarily bad, either.

The worst thing I can criticize Photo Studio X for is the speed. It’s not so slow as to be frustrating, but it can feel a little laggy at times. Other than that, it just seems a bit bland and average. It would certainly make a good intro to photo editing. It also is less expensive than Adobe’s plans. However, it is still a subscription model.

Overall, if you’re looking for a tool that does a little bit of everything and has a few handy features for content creators, it might be worth a try. Zoner does offer a generous 30-day trial. It also appears that they do regularly update the software and could improve on the negatives, so why not give it a shot?

Have you tried Photo Studio X? Let us know your thoughts in the comments if you have!