This round, 9-inch LED light has everything still life photographers and video bloggers would want. I recently received the Raya R9 and some great accessories to hold and power it. I put it to the test by photographing colored gemstone necklaces that require perfectly accurate color. Would the R9 deliver?

Note: B&H sent me the Raya R9 for this review and to keep afterward. This review describes my experiences and opinions on this product and the accessories. I have not been influenced by anyone about the content of this review. It is my honest evaluation and one you may trust.

Pros

Round form factor

Lightweight

AC and battery power options

Solid construction

Simple controls

Diffuser included

Affordably priced

Cons

Without the diffuser, multiple shadows may occur

Raya R9 Bi-Color Round LED Panel Light — Technical specifications

B&H provided the specifications for the Raya R9:

Photometrics: 100º 111.5 fc / 1,200 Lux at 3 feet or 0.9 meters

Color temperature: 3,200º to 5,600º Kelvin

Color accuracy standard: CRI 96.8 TLCI 99

Cooling system: Passive

Dimming: Yes, 10% to 100%

Display: LCD

Housing material: Plastic

Number of LEDs: 400

Expected lamp life: 50,000 hours

Beam angle: 100º

Circular panel size: 9.24 inches / 23.495 centimeters

Fixture weight: 1.7 lb / 0.8 kg

Raya R9 Bi-Color Round LED Panel Light — Ergonomics and build quality

The Raya R9 light is well made and feels like the professional quality light it is. The body is made of durable black plastic that is strong yet fairly lightweight.

Controls

The controls are in a row starting with a color temperature stepless dial that covers 3,200º to 5,600º Kelvin. The bright monitor shows color in two digits. For instance, 3400ºK shows as 34.

Next to this dial is one for brightness. Its range is 10% to 100%. Full power is displayed on the monitor as 99. Moving to the right is the on/off push button. The DC power socket is to the right of the power switch.

Battery power

Directly above the line of controls are two NP-9750 battery mounts. When the optional batteries are added the R9 becomes a portable lighting instrument. Above the battery sockets is an integral handle that makes carrying the light a breeze.

Mount

The Raya R9 comes with an adjustable collar with a professional 5/8-inch receiver that fits on practically every light stand or clamp mount made. On a light stand with the collar knob tightened, it does not move. The collar includes a mounting hole for an umbrella making the R9 perfect for lighting portraits and video interviews.

Adjustable collar Umbrella mount Handle, batteries and controls

The R9’s light weight makes it easy to handle even when powered by two optional 7,800mAh Sony type NP-F970 batteries that can provide 100% brightness for a couple of hours. The AC power brick is small and comes with an extra-long power cord so additional extension cords are not often needed.

The controls are simple and well labeled. They adjust color temperature and brightness smoothly. The power button is in line with the other controls as is the power input socket.

Raya R9 Bi-Color Round LED Panel Light — In use

The Raya R9 gives wonderful round catchlights in the gemstone beads

The Raya R9 is a simple, easy-to-use LED lighting instrument. The mounting collar that is included with the light makes positioning the R9 straightforward. The adjustable power makes getting the right exposure a snap! Matching ambient light color is easy with the bicolor control.

Accessories that B&H recommends and provided for this review make positioning the light simple. I particularly like the table-mounted light stand that clamps to any surface up to two inches thick.

I used the 6-inch baby stud that came with the Impact magnetic base placing it through the horizontal opening in the table clamp light to position the light centered over the necklace form. This works well and keeps me from kicking a light stand sitting on the floor. The accessories priced at $34.95 and $39.95 respectively are well worth the price.

The Raya R9 throws out a lot of light. Its quality shines in the long highlights of the individual spools of thread. I placed the light over the set and just in front of the camera. It’s the only source of illumination. The setup is shown below.