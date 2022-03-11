Monopods are one of those things that are better to have and not need than to need and not have. While monopods amount to being fancy collapsible sticks, it’s wild how many different designs are out there. The Oben ACM-2400L is on the affordable side of things. How does it fit in against the rest?

The Oben ACM-2400L is a lightweight monopod at a reasonable price. It has 4 sections and can deploy legs to act as a tripod in a pinch. In this case, lightweight doesn’t mean light duty. This monopod is stable and built to hold more than it likely ever will. I’ve had it now for several weeks and have been impressed. Let’s get into the details.

Pros:

Lightweight

Built tough

Comfortable handling

Optional VH-A30 tilt head is great

Wrist strap with belt clip

Cons:

Tripod legs can be fiddly to deploy and stow

No ability to adjust the tripod leg angle

Tripod legs clatter around inside monopod when stowed

Oben ACM-2400L — Technical specifications

All of the technical specifications are taken from the B&H Product Page:

26.4 lb Load Capacity

63.2″ Maximum Height

Collapses to 21.3″

Lightweight — Weighs 1.65 lb

All Anodized Aluminum for Max Durability

Adjustable Flip Locks for Leg Sections

Wrist Strap with Belt Clip

Oben ACM-2400L — Ergonomics and build quality

The Oben ACM-2400L is an excellent monopod for the outdoors. Whether you’re out photographing birds or shooting video on a remote set, this is a great companion. It’s lightweight and easy to carry along. When it’s fully collapsed, it’s rather compact and out of the way.

It measures 21.3″ when fully collapsed. This makes it easy to slide into a side pocket of a camera bag and be on your way. Even carrying it isn’t a burden due to its weight being under three pounds even with the optional VH-A30 tilt head.

The Oben ACM-2400L looks like any other monopod at a glance. It’s got four latches to let the sections in and out. There is a nice metal cap on the bottom with a rubber foot for normal use. The uppermost section features a comfy foam grip and a wrist strap with a belt clip built-in.

The unique part of the Oben ACM-2400L is what’s under that metal cap at the bottom. Unscrewing the cap and pulling it free unveils the three metal tripod legs. These drop down into notches in the cap and are locked back in place when the cap is threaded back onto the monopod.

The optional Oben VH-A30 tilting head is a lovely addition as well. The knobs are all large and knurled. This makes them easy to manipulate even wearing gloves. The head is mostly solid metal and feels premium.

As a package, this monopod feels and looks great. The latches all feel sturdy and positive, and it even comes with an attachment to store the include allen key if one ever needs adjustment. There’s also a large rubber O-ring above every latch to cushion them when the stages are collapsed.

Even with a long telephoto lens attached, most cameras won’t come close to meeting the maximum load of 26.4 pounds on Oben ACM-2400L. That’s confidence-inspiring on its own.

Oben ACM-2400L — In the field

The Oben ACM-2400L monopod is super simple to use. If you order it with the VH-A30 head, all you have to do is mount the head to the monopod and go. The three latches to release the stages make adjusting the height a quick and simple process. I prefer these to twist locks.

When paired with the VH-A30 head, the Oben ACM-2400L works great for supporting long lenses. The quick-release plate is built well. It features a rubberized surface in spots, and grips to tripod collars and cameras quite securely. Adjusting the tilt is easy, thanks to the large knob on the head.

Speaking of the tilt, this head feels even more premium than the monopod. It is buttery smooth. I trusted my cameras were locked in place solidly. I found myself reaching for the Oben ACM-2400L every time I went out birding.

Tripod mode

Oben went a different route with how they added tripod feet to the ACM-2400L. Rather than the usual flat plastic folding legs, this monopod gets a set of round metal legs. They neatly gather into a bundle that fits into the bottom of the monopod and is secured with a threaded metal cap.

I’m a bit conflicted on this feature. It’s a neat way to keep the monopod streamlined. It also seems well built and works well in a pinch. I was able to do a long exposure with my Nikon F5 balanced on top of it and obtain a sharp image.

However, there are some cons. Getting the legs in and out is somewhat fiddly. Also, they are loose inside the monopod and rattle around a lot. That’s not ideal for sneaking around the woods looking for wildlife.

Furthermore, the design of the Oben ACM-2400L doesn’t allow the tripod feet to pivot. If you’re working on unlevel ground, it’s better to forget the tripod mode and stick to using the rounded tip of the monopod.

Oben ACM-2400L — Low cost, high value

The Oben ACM-2400L currently runs under $200.00 with the VH-A30 head, and just under $100 on its own. This monopod delivers great build quality for that pricing. It’s stable, smooth, and can hold more gear than it should ever need to. This monopod should suit outdoor photographers well.

I found it to be a great companion while birding and its low weight never bothered me on a hike. If this sounds good to you and the issues with the tripod legs aren’t a bother, the Oben ACM-2400L is certainly worth consideration.