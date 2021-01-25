I was on the lookout for a new mobile video production microphone setup, without breaking the bank. And let’s just say that, after purchasing the Rode VideoMicro Ultracompact Camera-Mount Shotgun Microphone, I could not be happier with its performance. The kit I ordered included the microphone, a furry windshield, a red Lyre shockmount, a 3.5mm TRS to TRS cable and a 3.5mm TRS to TRRS cable.

Microphone performance

Let’s start with the microphone. At less than 2 ounces, it’s super lightweight and doesn’t affect your stability when performing smartphone videography. Even though it’s small, the aluminum body build seems quite durable and surely aids in reducing RF interference. The pickup pattern is a cardioid pattern. This directional polar pattern focuses pickup in the front and helps dampen sound from the rear. I found the mic to have a clean and sensitive pickup compared to other portable mics in this price range.

Setup is easy because the microphone runs on plug-in power. You just have to connect it to your camera, phone or recorder using the proper cable and ensure that plug-in power is enabled on the device you are using. That’s it. No batteries, no switches, no fuss.

Connections

You should definitely opt for the package that includes the TRRS cable. Whereas the 3.5mm TRS to TRS cable is used for connecting DSLR or mirrorless cameras, the 3.5mm TRS to TRRS cable is used to connect to tablets or smartphones via the headphone jack.

There is no need to select audio channels on your recording device since the output is dual-mono. The coiled cables and gold-plated connectors seem durable. Compatible connectors are available if you need to go to an XLR input.

Other accessories

The furry Deadcat windshield is large and does a good job mitigating wind and other background noise. If I have one small complaint about the kit, it’s that the windshield takes some maneuvering to sit over the mic and keep in place. It can be done, but its bulkiness sometimes kicks the windshield forward on the mic if you are doing camera movements.

The detachable Lyre shockmount is a suspension-style shockmount, which makes it simple to use and provides extreme durability. This works to dampen vibrations from your camera movements. The 3/8″ camera shoe mount allows quick attachment to your camera.

Because the mic has such a small footprint without sacrificing quality, I find myself using it for voiceovers on the go, run and gun work, close-up smartphone interviews and GoPro shoots. If you need audio capture for mobile video at an affordable price, the Rode VideoMicro is worth a look.